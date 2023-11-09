Beijing bourse boosts growth of innovation-oriented firms: BSE official

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Since its inception in November 2021, the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) has become an accelerator, turbo-charging the growth of innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), BSE General Manager Sui Qiang said on Wednesday.

Sui made the remarks at the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023, adding that 228 companies have been listed on the Beijing bourse over the past two years, with a combined market value of over 270 billion yuan (about 37.62 billion U.S. dollars).

Nearly half of the listed companies on the bourse are "little giants," which have received accreditation at the national level, Sui said.

The "little giant" firms represent the novel elites of SMEs that specialize in niche markets, boast cutting-edge technologies and show great potential.

Sui also noted that the bourse has seen more than 80 percent of the funds raised flow to sectors including advanced manufacturing, the digital economy, and green and low-carbon development.

At present, the bourse has over 6 million eligible investors and more than 800 publicly-offered funds, data shows.

In its next step, the Beijing bourse will further scale-up the size of investors, introduce more products and services, and continue to advance institutional opening-up, Sui said.

