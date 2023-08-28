China halves stamp duty on stock trading

Xinhua) 08:22, August 28, 2023

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Stock Exchange, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China halved the stamp duty on stock transactions effective Monday to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration announced Sunday in a statement.

The stamp duty on stock trading is currently 0.1 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)