Shanghai Stock Exchange, Dubai Financial Market sign MoU to advance cross-border collaboration

Xinhua) 10:46, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between the capital markets.

The partnership facilitates the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and information between the SSE and the DFM and aims to enhance efficiency and transparency in both markets, said the SSE.

The MoU said the SSE and the DFM will jointly explore developing an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and sustainability-linked products and focus on products relevant to both markets.

Both sides will facilitate joint product development, such as Index and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), introduce companies and issuers to the advantages of each market, and provide them access to better services.

Next, the SSE will further deepen the high-standard opening up to the world and continue to explore a diversified cooperation mechanism with stock exchanges in the Middle East, said Cai Jianchun, president of the SSE.

