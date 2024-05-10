Home>>
Beijing bourse facilitates treasury bond issuance of 1.46 trln yuan in Jan-April
(Xinhua) 13:04, May 10, 2024
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.46 trillion yuan (about 205.67 billion U.S. dollars) of treasury bonds were issued on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) in the first four months of the year, according to the BSE.
During the period, 92.57 billion yuan of local government bonds were also issued on the bourse, according to data released by the BSE.
In April alone, a total of 338.54 billion yuan of treasury bonds and about 25.78 billion yuan of local government bonds were issued, the data showed.
In the first four months, the turnover of the stocks on the bourse exceeded 663.96 billion yuan.
As of May 9, there were 248 companies listed on the BSE, with a total market value of over 350.8 billion yuan.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia stock exchanges deepen strategic ties
- Shanghai-listed firms report steady revenue growth in 2023
- Beijing bourse facilitates treasury bond issuance of over 1.12 trln yuan in Q1
- Beijing bourse facilitates treasury bond issuance of 673 bln yuan in Jan-Feb
- Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index to debut on March 21
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.