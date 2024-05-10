Beijing bourse facilitates treasury bond issuance of 1.46 trln yuan in Jan-April

Xinhua) 13:04, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.46 trillion yuan (about 205.67 billion U.S. dollars) of treasury bonds were issued on the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) in the first four months of the year, according to the BSE.

During the period, 92.57 billion yuan of local government bonds were also issued on the bourse, according to data released by the BSE.

In April alone, a total of 338.54 billion yuan of treasury bonds and about 25.78 billion yuan of local government bonds were issued, the data showed.

In the first four months, the turnover of the stocks on the bourse exceeded 663.96 billion yuan.

As of May 9, there were 248 companies listed on the BSE, with a total market value of over 350.8 billion yuan.

