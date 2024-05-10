Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia stock exchanges deepen strategic ties

Xinhua) 08:38, May 10, 2024

HONG KONG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and the Saudi Tadawul Group, the operator of the Saudi Exchange, co-hosted the Capital Markets Forum Hong Kong 2024 on Thursday in another step towards closer strategic ties after signing a cooperation document last year.

The event was attended by over 650 people from around the world, including financial leaders, investors and those representing regulators and enterprises, among which more than 200 were from Saudi Arabia.

China's Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia boast great potential for cooperation, because Hong Kong is an international financial center and Saudi Arabia has set goals on developing its financial market, said Michael Wong, deputy financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, while addressing the forum.

A business meet-and-greet event was held on the sidelines of the forum on Thursday and will continue on Friday, with the participation of about 200 investors and over 40 firms.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)