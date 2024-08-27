Exploring the bustling border gates of an open China

People's Daily Online) 16:11, August 27, 2024

Trains crisscrossing borders, bustling merchants, and a kaleidoscope of goods... Across the approximately 22,000-kilometer land border of China, flourishing ports and majestic border gates showcase China's ever-widening openness. From Khorgos to Alashankou to Manzhouli - explore these "gateways to China" bridging the nation with the world and embodying the spirit of our era!

