Highlights of 4th World Taijiquan Championships

Xinhua) 15:43, August 26, 2024

Priscilla Zou of the United States competes during the women's 3rd set IWUF Compulsory Taijijian (36 Movements) competition at the 4th World Taijiquan Championships in Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Rojy Alaa Elsayed Ibrahim of Egypt competes during the women's 3rd set IWUF Compulsory Taijijian (36 Movements) competition at the 4th World Taijiquan Championships in Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Cholene Aw Rui En of Singapore competes during the women's 3rd set IWUF Compulsory Taijijian (36 Movements) competition at the 4th World Taijiquan Championships in Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Miranda Wei of Canada competes during the women's 3rd set IWUF Compulsory Taijijian (36 Movements) competition at the 4th World Taijiquan Championships in Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Silver medalist Cholene Aw Rui En (L) of Singapore, gold medalist Priscilla Zou (C) of the United States and bronze medalist Rojy Alaa Elsayed Ibrahim of Egypt attend the victory ceremony after the women's 3rd set IWUF Compulsory Taijijian (36 Movements) competition at the 4th World Taijiquan Championships in Singapore, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

