Practitioners perform Taijiquan in New York City to celebrate its heritage status

Practitioners demonstrate Taijiquan (Tai Chi), a kind of Chinese traditional martial art, at the Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Yanan)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A group of practitioners on Friday demonstrated Taijiquan (Tai Chi), a kind of Chinese traditional martial arts, at Times Square of New York City on the occasion of the first anniversary of Taijiquan being listed as intangible cultural heritage of humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Led by Chen Sitan, a world martial art champion, the group of Taijiquan practitioners caught the attention of tourists and passersby. Several pedestrians even joined the performance.

Taijiquan is both a treasure and symbol of Chinese culture as well as a very good fitness practice for mankind, said Chen.

"Practice of Taijiquan could make you feel relaxed and peaceful while enjoying the benefits of a slow-paced life," said Chen.

Taijiquan could be very fashionable like Yoga and more promotion efforts should be made in the world from the perspectives of culture, society and fitness, according to Chen, who now teaches Taijiquan classes on Long Island after retiring from his athletic career.

"I was introduced to Tai Chi many years ago ... I cannot live there without having Tai Chi in my life anymore. It's a wonderful form," said Olivia Rosenkrantz, a New Yorker who used to be a dancer and has practiced Tai Chi for quite a few years.

"It allows me to move my body fully. It does not hurt the way dance used to hurt. I love to practice it outside in a park and I love the people I meet through Tai Chi," Rosenkrantz said.

Tai Chi allows bringing the mind and the body together and everything in Tai Chi helps human beings to be better and healthier people, said Rosenkrantz.

An introductory video on Taijiquan was played at Times Square throughout Friday.

The event was organized by the Sino-American Friendship Association from New York City and the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province of China.

Taijiquan not only conveys China's unique humanistic feelings and fitness philosophy, but also allows Americans to better understand Chinese culture and makes positive contributions to the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States, said Li Li, executive vice president of the Sino-American Friendship Association.

Taijiquan was born in the mid-17th century in a small village named Chenjiagou, located in central China's Henan Province, before it spread to more than 150 countries and regions, attracting more than 100 million practitioners.

Last year in December, the centuries-old martial art was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

