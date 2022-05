World Taiji Day marked with relay flash mob in Malta

Xinhua) 14:24, May 01, 2022

Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners perform in Mdina, Malta, on April 30, 2022. Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners in Malta marked World Taiji Day on Saturday with the first-ever relay flash mob at Malta's most iconic sites. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners perform in Mdina, Malta, on April 30, 2022. Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners in Malta marked World Taiji Day on Saturday with the first-ever relay flash mob at Malta's most iconic sites. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners perform in the Cittadella on the island of Gozo, Malta, on April 30, 2022. Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners in Malta marked World Taiji Day on Saturday with the first-ever relay flash mob at Malta's most iconic sites. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners perform in Hagar Qim Temple, Malta, on April 30, 2022. Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners in Malta marked World Taiji Day on Saturday with the first-ever relay flash mob at Malta's most iconic sites. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners perform in Valletta, capital of Malta, on April 30, 2022. Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners in Malta marked World Taiji Day on Saturday with the first-ever relay flash mob at Malta's most iconic sites. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioner performs in the Cittadella on the island of Gozo, Malta, on April 30, 2022. Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners in Malta marked World Taiji Day on Saturday with the first-ever relay flash mob at Malta's most iconic sites. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners perform in Mdina, Malta, on April 30, 2022. Taiji (Tai Chi) practitioners in Malta marked World Taiji Day on Saturday with the first-ever relay flash mob at Malta's most iconic sites. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)