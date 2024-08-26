Investigation report released on illegal use of tanker trucks for transportation of edible oil

Xinhua) 08:42, August 26, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua)-- An official investigation report released Sunday made public the lawbreaking facts in reported cases of using tanker trucks for coal-to-liquids to transport edible oil.

The report released by the office of the food safety commission under China's State Council also covers the whereabouts of the transported edible oil and identifies the responsibility of the relevant firms and individuals.

It says that the public security organ will file criminal cases against the two drivers involved and take criminal precautionary measures according to law.

Five individuals, including owners of the two tanker trucks, will be investigated by relevant departments, and their cases will be transferred to police if criminal activities are suspected.

Three others will be given administrative penalty of 10-day detention in line with laws.

The investigation report says seven enterprises will be facing administrative penalties, including fines and confiscation of illegal gains.

As the tanker trucks are registered in Xingtai City of Hebei Province, local discipline inspection authority shall step in and investigate possible dereliction of duty and inaction of public officials.

The report was made after a joint investigation team involving public security, transport, market regulation and other authorities has completed joint investigations in Hebei, Tianjin, Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi.

It says that no similar problems have been found elsewhere based on a nationwide investigation so far.

