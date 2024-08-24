Senior CPC official stresses efforts to study, apply Deng Xiaoping Theory

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has called for continued efforts to thoroughly study and apply Deng Xiaoping Theory at a national academic seminar to mark the 120th birth anniversary of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said at the opening of the seminar that deepening the study of Deng Xiaoping Theory requires a firm grasp of the highest political principle of upholding the Party's overall leadership, especially the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

He also called for efforts to continue to advance theoretical innovation on the basis of practical experience, to strengthen confidence in socialism with Chinese characteristics, hold high the banner of reform and opening up, and continue to promote socialist cultural-ethical progress.

The path of peaceful development must be unwaveringly pursued to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Cai said, adding that the great new project of Party building in the new era must also be deepened.

The meeting was presided over by Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The seminar runs from Thursday to Saturday and is attended by over 150 scholars from across the country.

