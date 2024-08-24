Musk's Neuralink says second human brain device implant "went well"

Xinhua) 10:43, August 24, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Elon Musk's brain-machine interface company Neuralink has implanted its brain device in a second patient and the surgery "went well," according to the company.

The patient, first-named Alex, received his Neuralink implant (Link) last month at the Barrow Neurological Institute, Neuralink said in a post this week.

Noting the surgery "went well," the company said Alex was discharged the following day, and his recovery has been smooth. With the Link, he has been improving his ability to play video games and began learning how to use computer-aided design (CAD) software to design 3D objects.

"This marks another significant step towards providing a high-performance interface that will enhance the control of digital devices for people with quadriplegia to help restore their autonomy," said Neuralink.

Neuralink began recruiting patients for its first-in-human clinical trial last autumn after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company to conduct the study in May 2023.

The first human brain device surgery of the company was conducted in late January.

