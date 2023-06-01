Musk says Tesla opposes decoupling in meeting with China's foreign minister

(People's Daily App) 15:22, June 01, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday in Beijing.

Qin said a healthy, stable, and constructive China-US relationship is in the interests of both countries and the world at large.

Musk said the US and China share intertwined and inseparable interests. Tesla opposes decoupling and is willing to continue to expand its business in China and share the country's development opportunities.

