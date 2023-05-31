Musk supports steady Sino-US ties in meeting with FM

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on May 30, 2023. [Photo/mfa.gov.cn]

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang drew an analogy between driving a vehicle and Sino-US ties during his meeting on Tuesday with Elon Musk, visiting CEO of new energy vehicle giant Tesla.

For successful development of China-US ties, Qin told Musk in Beijing that the wheel should be steered properly to follow the path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation outlined by President Xi Jinping.

The driver should step on the brake pedal to avoid the risks of dangerous driving and use the accelerator in order to advance mutually beneficial collaboration, he said.

Noting that China's growth offers opportunities to the whole world, Qin said that a "sound, steady and constructive China-US relationship" will not only benefit the two countries but also advance the interests of nations across the globe.

Musk said the Chinese people are intelligent and diligent, and the development of China has been natural. He said the interests of the US and China are highly intertwined, and his company doesn't support economic decoupling or moves that disrupt production and supply chains.

Tesla is willing to further expand its business in China and share the opportunities brought by China's development, he added.

The annual trade between the world's top two economies was close to $760 billion last year, according to data provided by China's General Administration of Customs and the Foreign Ministry.

Observers noted that Musk is visiting China at a time when Sino-US bilateral ties have suffered political tensions, and senior diplomatic, economic and trade officials have made contact or held meetings.

Last week, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Diao Daming, an associate professor at the School of International Studies, Renmin University of China, said these positive developments clearly help send a signal of stability to the world.

"China has always believed that Sino-US cooperation is mutually beneficial, and cooperation is the only right choice," he added.

During a regular news briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said: "China always welcomes business figures from all countries, including Mr Musk, to visit China for a deeper understanding of the country and mutually beneficial cooperation."

China is firmly committed to advancing its high-level opening-up and fostering a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, she said.

