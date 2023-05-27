Chinese ambassador to U.S. meets with Henry Kissinger

May 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Friday met with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Kent, Connecticut, expressing best wishes from the Chinese side to Dr. Kissinger on his 100th birthday.

The pair had an in-depth exchange of views on China-U.S. relations and international and regional issues of common interest.

