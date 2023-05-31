Home>>
China urges U.S. to right wrongs, show sincerity in military dialogue
(Xinhua) 08:09, May 31, 2023
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday urged the U.S. side to immediately correct wrong practices and show sincerity for dialogue and communication between the two militaries.
The United States is clear about the reason why China-U.S. military dialogue faces difficulties, Mao said at a regular press briefing when answering a query.
Mao also urged the U.S. side to earnestly respect China's sovereignty, security and interest concerns, immediately correct wrong practices, show sincerity, and create the necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication between Chinese and U.S. militaries.
