Chinese commerce minister meets Elon Musk

Xinhua) 13:44, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday in Beijing.

They had an extensive and in-depth exchange on topics such as China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and Tesla's development in China.

The Chinese and U.S. economies are deeply integrated, Wang said, adding that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and cooperation on the economy and trade under the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Global economic development and human progress need open cooperation in the field of science and technology, the minister said.

Musk spoke highly of the vitality and potential of China's development, voiced full confidence in the Chinese market, and expressed his willingness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)