China-aided Tonga stadium opens for 53rd PIF leaders meeting

Xinhua) 13:15, August 23, 2024

SUVA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Tonga High School Indoor Stadium, aided by the Chinese government, has been officially launched by Crown Prince of Tonga Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala, Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni and Chinese Ambassador to Tonga Liu Weimin, in the country's capital Nuku'alofa.

The new indoor stadium, which spans 4,311 square meters and stands 19 meters high, will serve as the main venue for the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting scheduled from Aug. 26-30 this year.

While addressing the opening ceremony attended by more than 500 people on Thursday, Hu'akavameiliku spoke highly of China's efforts to push forward the project despite difficulties, and was grateful and proud of the timely completion and launching of the stadium.

He said the summit is a major regional meeting of the Pacific, and Tonga is deeply grateful for China's strong support in hosting the meeting.

The multipurpose facility is designed to host not only sports events but also large-scale celebrations and conferences, marking another testament to the deep friendship between the two countries, the prime minister added.

Liu said the stadium was completed four months ahead of the original schedule in order to help Tonga host the leaders meeting.

According to the Chinese ambassador, the indoor stadium is a key component of the Tonga High School Sports Complex Project, the largest China-aid project currently underway in Tonga.

The project, which includes an outdoor rugby field, two outdoor tennis courts, four outdoor netball courts, a renovated outdoor basketball court, and additional facilities, is expected to be fully completed by the end of this year, Liu said.

In addition to the stadium, China is also supporting the Tonga High School Renovation Project, and has donated 20 brand new protocol vehicles for the PIF leaders meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)