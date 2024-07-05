Tongan leaders reiterate adherence to one-China principle

Xinhua) 13:38, July 05, 2024

NUKU'ALOFA, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Tongan King Tupou VI and Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni have reaffirmed the country's adherence to the one-China principle in separate meetings with a senior Chinese political advisor.

While meeting with Hu Chunhua, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Nuku'alofa on Wednesday respectively, they asked Hu to convey their best wishes to Chinese leaders.

They also said Tonga is willing to actively learn from China's development experience, continuously deepen cooperation in various fields, including agriculture, education, medical care, climate change response and marine protection, to promote new development in bilateral relations.

For his part, Hu said China is ready to work with Tonga to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate political mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation, deepen people-to-people exchanges, so as to push the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level.

He also briefed the Tongan leaders on Chinese modernization, the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the CPPCC.

During his visit to Tonga from Tuesday to Friday, Hu also met with Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Fatafehi Fakafanua and attended the birthday celebration of King Tupou VI.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)