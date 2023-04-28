Senior Chinese diplomat meets politicians from Pacific Islands

Xinhua) 11:26, April 28, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation of politicians from Pacific island countries led by Samiu Vaipulu, Tonga's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Justice, in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday met with a delegation of politicians from Pacific island countries led by Samiu Vaipulu, Tonga's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Justice.

Speaking highly of relations between China and Pacific island countries, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said China is willing to work with Pacific island countries to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two sides, deepen inter-party exchanges and cooperation, support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, and jointly build an even closer community with a shared future between China and Pacific island countries.

Vaipulu and other politicians said that Pacific island countries attach great importance to developing relations with China, firmly adhere to the one-China principle, and hope to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development through inter-party exchanges and other platforms.

