Enhanced law enforcement cooperation boosts water resource protection in China

Xinhua) 15:38, August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial organs have dealt with about 48,000 public interest litigation cases related to water resources between January 2022 and May 2024, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

At a press conference on Monday, the SPP attributed the improved protection of public water resources to enhanced cooperation between administrative and procuratorial authorities.

Since the establishment of a collaboration mechanism between the SPP and the Ministry of Water Resources in 2022, the two departments have solved numerous complex cases in critical areas, effectively safeguarding public interests and driving continuous improvements in water management.

Moving forward, the two departments pledged to deepen their collaboration and expand the scope of cooperation to include key areas such as flood and drought prevention, water resources, river and lake management, and soil and water conservation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)