Ministry of Transport carries out patrol, law enforcement operation in Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 11:16, August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport carried out a patrol and law enforcement operation in the Taiwan Strait from Saturday to Sunday, according to the ministry.

The operation, jointly launched by the ministry's Fujian Maritime Safety Administration and its East China Sea rescue bureau, was aimed at enhancing traffic management and emergency rescue capabilities in the Strait to ensure the safety of vessels, facilities and personnel, it said.

Since the fishing season began off China's southeastern coast on Aug. 16, a large number of fishing ships have sailed into the Taiwan Strait, increasing the risk of vessel collisions, according to the ministry.

The operation, involving a fleet of three public service ships, lasted 30.5 hours and covered a total distance of 413 nautical miles.

