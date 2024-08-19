China's tech giant Huawei reaffirms support for Thailand as regional cloud hub

Xinhua) 08:50, August 19, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's technology giant Huawei has reaffirmed its joint efforts with Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) in helping the Southeast Asian country become a regional cloud hub.

Addressing the Huawei Cloud Summit Thailand 2024 in Bangkok, MDES Caretaker Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the government's cloud first policy, introduced last year, will accelerate digital transformation, boost efficiency in public services, and encourage innovation across all sectors.

Prasert expressed confidence that the policy will lay the foundation for Thailand to become a hub of technological innovation and economic growth, noting the collaboration with Huawei Cloud has played a crucial role in supporting the overall vision of a secure and advanced digital ecosystem.

Jacqueline Shi, president of Global Marketing and Sales Service at Huawei Cloud, said the company has increased its focus on expanding technological capabilities in Thailand along with ensuring data security and processing efficiency, essential elements for establishing the country as a regional cloud hub.

Huawei's investment in cloud infrastructure, including three local availability zones in Thailand, has enabled its customers to store data domestically while significantly reducing cloud latency across the nation to 12 milliseconds, said David Li, CEO of Huawei Thailand.

Since 2018, Huawei has invested 5.5 billion baht (about 158 million U.S. dollars) in Thailand's cloud infrastructure, solidifying its leadership in the market, with key technologies introduced, including GaussDB, an advanced database, and MetaStudio's Digital Man, which provides hyper-realistic virtual human models, he added.

