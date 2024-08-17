Chinese navy training ship to embark on ocean-going voyage, visit multiple countries

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy training ship Polang will embark on an ocean-going midshipmen training voyage and visit multiple countries from mid-August to late November, a Chinese defense spokesperson announced on Friday.

The countries on the ship's itinerary include Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Singapore. It will also make a technical stop in Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference.

Zhang noted that the mission is a part of annual plans, aiming to enhance the professional capabilities of midshipmen; promote exchange, cooperation and mutual trust between the PLA Navy and the navies of the ship's destination countries; and contribute to the building of a maritime community with a shared future.

