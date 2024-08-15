Chinese manufacturing contributes greatly to Paris 2024 Olympic Games

People's Daily Online, August 15, 2024

A businessman shows a souvenir table tennis ball set made for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Chinese manufacturing was highly visible and impressive at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. From accessories and toys to drones and electric buses, Chinese-made products were everywhere. In fact, 80 percent of the Paris Olympic mascots and over 80 percent of the equipment, gear, and souvenirs were produced in China.

The Olympics not only showcase athletic competition but also serve as a stage for companies and products from different countries to compete. Chinese manufacturing made significant contributions and gained recognition in the market during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The “Olympic economy” creates a sudden surge in market demand, requiring suppliers to respond quickly to soaring orders.

The advantage of Chinese manufacturing lies in its ability to produce on a large scale.

In Yiwu, known as the “world’s supermarket”, located in east China’s Zhejiang Province, numerous companies readily received a multitude of orders. In the first half of the year, Yiwu’s export value of sports goods to France increased by 150.7 percent.

Customers purchase products of the Olympic Phryges mascots in the Paris 2024 official store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

One local factory completed the production of 1 million Olympic wristbands in just four months, delivering them to Paris before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Another company efficiently fulfilled 100,000 orders for fan apparel by operating three factories simultaneously, producing 5,000 garments per day.

Chinese manufacturing also excels in innovation.

For instance, footballs for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, embedded with chips, helped referees make precise calls on handballs and offside situations.

Domestically manufactured sports flooring, utilizing independently-developed foam technology, demonstrated enhanced anti-slip and scratch-resistant properties. Moreover, a track bike weighing a mere 6.9 kilograms claimed the title of the lightest in its class globally.

The windsurfing boards for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were made by a company from central China’s Hubei Province. The company is the only one in the world that covers the entire industry chain and produces high-performance windsurfing equipment.

These Chinese-made products for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games originated from provinces such as Hebei, Jiangsu, Fujian, Shandong, and Guangdong. A significant number of these products were the outcome of collaborative efforts between different regions, demonstrating the extensive strength of China’s industrial and supply chain system.

Foreign companies have praised the impressive performance of Chinese manufacturing during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, saying that few other countries or regions can match China’s ability to deliver high-quality and high-standard products in such a short period of time.

Medallists pose for photos during the victory ceremony of men's team of table tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

The Olympics provide a chance to witness global technological innovation and industrial transformation. The products showcased during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games stood out for their increased value, intelligence, and sustainability.

From high-brightness, ultra-high-definition displays to judo mats embedded with smart chips, and even podium outfits that were produced with 50 percent reduced carbon emissions, new technologies and applications are expanding the industry’s horizons. They also serve as a testament to the tremendous potential for China’s manufacturing sector to undergo transformation and upgrade.

