China, Africa trade sees steady growth in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 09:05, August 15, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's trade with Africa reported steady growth in the first seven months of the year, official data showed.

Trade between China and Africa rose 5.5 percent year on year to 1.19 trillion yuan (about 166.6 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-July period, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China has remained Africa's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, customs data showed.

China-Africa trade reached a record high of 282.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, up 1.5 percent year on year, showing strong resilience.

In 2023, China's new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products exports to Africa increased by 291 percent, 109 percent and 57 percent year on year, respectively.

Meanwhile, China's imports of African nuts, vegetables, flowers, and fruits increased by 130 percent, 32 percent, 14 percent, and 7 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

