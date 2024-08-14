Ugandan university hosts conference on China-Africa cultural exchange, mutual learning

Professor Buyinza Mukadasi speaks at the opening of an academic conference on behalf of Makerere University's vice chancellor at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, on Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Academics from Uganda's Makerere University and several Chinese institutions, including Xiangtan University, have gathered in the Ugandan capital of Kampala for a two-day conference focused on enhancing cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Africa.

Buyinza Mukadasi, speaking on behalf of Makerere University's vice chancellor, noted that the conference held on Monday coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University.

Established jointly by Xiangtan University and Makerere University and inaugurated in December 2014, the institute has served as a key platform for cultural exchange, bridging the gap between China and Uganda and promoting global citizenship.

During the conference, scholars will discuss and share research on language, literature, and cultural exchanges between Chinese and African people.

Pan Biling, president of Xiangtan University, addressed the conference via video link, highlighting Xiangtan's significant role in trade, cultural exchanges, and technical cooperation between China and Africa, as well as China and Uganda.

Pan emphasized that deepening cooperation between China and Africa could lead to significant progress in addressing global issues such as poverty reduction, welfare improvement, environmental enhancement, and the protection of cultural diversity.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong remarked that people-to-people exchanges have been crucial in strengthening bilateral relations. Since the establishment of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, about 68 Chinese teachers have come to Uganda, training over 20,000 Ugandans in Mandarin and 177 local Mandarin teachers.

"Bridges are built that bring our people and hearts closer," said Zhang, noting that cooperation in education, healthcare, and vocational training has produced fruitful results. He also mentioned that China's Global Civilization Initiative has been positively received by African countries, including Uganda.

"It is hoped that taking the opportunity of the upcoming Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, China and Uganda can consolidate the traditional friendship, enhance pragmatic cooperation, and further elevate the bilateral relations," said Zhang.

Gilbert Gumoshabe, Ugandan director of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, told Xinhua that the academic symposium plays a crucial role in deepening cultural understanding between the two peoples.

"As the academic world, we expect more mutual strengthening of our relations. By understanding our cultures, by understanding the cultural values of the Chinese makes the world a better place because it is mutual understanding not imposition," Gumoshabe said.

The conference has been attended by professors, doctors, and deans from China's Nanjing University, Shanghai Normal University, Zhejiang Normal University, Hohai University, and Xiangtan University.

