Chinese foundation to improve lives, support vulnerable communities in Ethiopia

Xinhua) 09:31, August 06, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs of Ethiopia and the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) signed an agreement to implement a joint project that aims to improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable communities in different parts of the East African country.

The agreement was signed on Monday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, marking their cooperation and dedication to bring about a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

At the event, Ergogie Tesfaye, minister of Women and Social Affairs of Ethiopia, said China and Ethiopia have enjoyed long-standing relations in economic, social, and political aspects, noting that the CFRD has been doing exemplary deeds through offering humanitarian services in Ethiopia particularly in rural areas.

"The joint project would significantly contribute to Ethiopia's efforts to support vulnerable citizens," said Tesfaye, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to collaborating with the CFRD for the effective implementation of those initiatives.

CFRD Ethiopia Office Country Director Yin Qian said that the foundation would extend the required assistance to support vulnerable communities in different parts of Ethiopia. It was noted that implementation of the project would commence immediately after the signing of the agreement.

The joint project aims to expand school feeding programs in rural areas, provide educational materials for the needy students, install solar-powered renewable energy sources, improve sanitation facilities, empower women economically, and expand access to clean drinking water in rural areas.

