Chinese envoy says sustainable development is foundation of lasting peace in Africa

Xinhua) 09:39, August 13, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said on Monday that a primary task in the redress of historical injustice against Africa is to "support African countries on the path of sustainable development as the foundation of lasting peace."

Africa has demonstrated an active image and a strong power on the global stage, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, in remarks at the Security Council open debate on "Addressing the Historical Injustice and Enhancing Africa's Effective Representation in the Security Council."

While African countries have become a vibrant force on the global political stage, a rising player in the global economy, a core member of the Global South, an important polar in the multipolar world, and a key participant in global governance, the African continent is still facing many challenges to peace and development, the ambassador pointed out.

Highlighting that African countries have not yet gained the international respect they deserve, expectations of African people have not received sufficient attention, and Africa's international influence has not been on full display, Fu urged the international community to work together with African countries to promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization.

"The historical injustice endured by Africa is a huge moral scar on humanity and a heavy issue that the international community must face today," he stressed.

To rectify the historical injustice against Africa, Fu said, the international community must "unequivocally oppose the legacy of colonialism and all kinds of hegemonic practices," and "Western countries should truly shoulder their historical responsibilities, change course, stop such wrong practices as external interference and exerting pressure through sanctions, and return the future of Africa to the hands of the African people."

"The redress of historical injustice against Africa must be both holistic and focused," he noted, adding that it is important to recognize that the injustice is systemic and structural in nature, involving various political, economic, scientific, and technological areas, and manifests itself in various aspects of rights, opportunities, and rules.

"China believes that the primary task is to support African countries on the path of sustainable development as the foundation of lasting peace," he said, calling the international community to implement the UN 2030 Agenda together with the African Union Agenda 2063, and support Africa in its industrialization and modernization and its better participation in the international division of labor.

The envoy added that to rectify the historical injustice against Africa, it's also fundamental to accelerate the overhaul of the multilateral governance architecture and to enhance Africa's representation and voice, including Security Council reforms, and the reform of the international financial architecture. "The current international financial system is unfavorable to developing countries in terms of investment and financing, credit ratings, and economic and technical assistance," he said.

"China is ready to work with Africa based on our friendship and cooperation to jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future," the ambassador stated, adding that China is also willing to work with international partners to sincerely help Africa develop and revitalize itself, support Africa with concrete actions to address historical injustice, promote a more just and rational new international political and economic order, and truly enhance Africa's representation, voice, and decision-making in the multilateral governance system.

