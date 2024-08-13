CPC delegation attends Rwandan president's inauguration ceremony

Xinhua) 15:47, August 13, 2024

KIGALI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Rwandan side, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali on Sunday and Monday.

During the visit, Liu exchanged views with President Kagame and met with Secretary General of the Rwandan Patriotic Front Wellars Gasamagera. Liu discussed China-Rwanda relations with the Rwandan side and promoted the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Both sides agreed to jointly implement the critical consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, strengthen interparty exchanges, enhance political dialogue, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and deepen cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

