China expresses grave concern over heavy civilian casualties caused by Israeli military operations in Gaza: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:50, August 13, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is gravely concerned over the large number of civilian casualties caused by Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, calling on Israel to cease fire immediately.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when answering a relevant question.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli bombing of a school in the Gaza City in the early hours of Saturday, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.

Lin said that China condemns any harm done to civilians; opposes any violation of international humanitarian law; and urges Israel to heed the call of the international community, immediately cease fire, and spare no effort to protect civilians and avoid the further escalation of regional tensions.

The international community should work together to make further efforts to alleviate and end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Lin added.

