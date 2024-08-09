15 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza: sources

Xinhua) 09:46, August 09, 2024

GAZA, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least 15 Palestinians were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a residential area in al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical sources said.

Civil defense crews transferred the bodies of 15 Palestinians, including women and children, to local hospitals, the Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua.

The Israeli army has no comment on the incident yet.

The Gaza-based health authorities said in a press statement that 22 Palestinians were killed and 77 others wounded during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 39,699 and injuries to 91,722, since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in October 2023.

