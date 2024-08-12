Job fair held by Chinese companies attracts local graduates in Botswana

Xinhua) 14:17, August 12, 2024

Local graduates talk with a staff member of a Chinese company at a job fair held in University of Botswana in Gaborone, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Eight Chinese companies held a job fair in Botswana on Friday, attracting about 200 applicants from various universities. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Eight Chinese companies held a job fair in Botswana on Friday, attracting about 200 applicants from various universities.

This event is organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (UB) in partnership with the Chinese Enterprises Association in Botswana as well as the Careers and Counselling Center at UB.

"With the deepening of bilateral practical cooperation between China and Botswana, many Chinese companies are building infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, water supply, and networks in Botswana, bringing local jobs," said Fan Yong, Chinese ambassador to Botswana.

It is hoped that jobseekers will find satisfactory jobs and Chinese companies will find the talents they need to achieve a win-win situation, Fan said.

Richard Tabulawa, deputy vice chancellor of UB, expressed his appreciation to the Confucius Institute for actively organizing the on-campus job fair.

Tabulawa voiced his wish that the job fair could become an annual event, offering more job opportunities and attracting more students and media coverage.

Mogomotsi Maphenduka, 32, graduated from Gaborone University College of Law. He worked in a Chinese company from 2022 to 2023 and is now pursuing Chinese studies at the Confucius Institution at UB.

"There is a source of growth working with the Chinese company. It can upgrade you in terms of cultural diversification," he said.

Local graduates talk with staff members of a Chinese company at a job fair held in University of Botswana in Gaborone, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Eight Chinese companies held a job fair in Botswana on Friday, attracting about 200 applicants from various universities.(Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Local graduates talk with a staff member of a Chinese company at a job fair held in University of Botswana in Gaborone, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Eight Chinese companies held a job fair in Botswana on Friday, attracting about 200 applicants from various universities.(Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Local graduates talk with staff members of a Chinese company at a job fair held in University of Botswana in Gaborone, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Eight Chinese companies held a job fair in Botswana on Friday, attracting about 200 applicants from various universities.(Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Local graduates talk with a staff member of a Chinese company at a job fair held in University of Botswana in Gaborone, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Eight Chinese companies held a job fair in Botswana on Friday, attracting about 200 applicants from various universities.(Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)