China's northeastern provinces promote high-quality development of petrochemical industry

Xinhua) 10:49, August 12, 2024

A worker operates a forklift to transfer high-performance polypropylene products at a workshop in PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical Company in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 7, 2024. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A technician checks the quality of polyethylene products at a workshop of PetroChina Daqing Petrochemical Company in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2024 shows a view of a petrochemical industrial park of Hengli Group on Changxing Island of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows an exterior view of the ethylene production area at PetroChina Daqing Petrochemical Company in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows polyethylene products produced by PetroChina Daqing Petrochemical Company in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2024 shows a view of a petrochemical industrial park of Hengli Group on Changxing Island of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Technicians conduct inspections at a workshop of PetroChina Daqing Petrochemical Company in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A technician conducts inspections at a workshop of PetroChina Daqing Petrochemical Company in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a construction site of an ethylene plant, which is part of the transformation and upgrading project of PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

A technician collects samples of polyethylene products at a workshop of PetroChina Daqing Petrochemical Company in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 8, 2024. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a construction site of an ethylene plant, which is part of the transformation and upgrading project of PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 16, 2024 shows a view of a petrochemical industrial park of Hengli Group on Changxing Island of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows an ethylene plant, which is part of the transformation and upgrading project of PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a construction site of an ethylene plant, which is part of the transformation and upgrading project of PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows an ethylene plant, which is part of the transformation and upgrading project of PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on June 16, 2024 shows environmental-friendly fibre and yarn products at a petrochemical industrial park of Hengli Group on Changxing Island of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The petrochemical industry, as a pillar industry of the country's northeastern provinces, has optimized industrial structure in recent years to promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)