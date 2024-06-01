Industry experts urge cooperation toward a greener future

15:48, June 01, 2024 By Yu Shuaishuai, Zhou Rui, Yang Youzong ( Xinhua

Robots weld bodyshells of cars at a workshop of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc. in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

As global society strives for a greener future, boosting open trade and international cooperation is more important than ever, industry experts said, adding that more Chinese companies are building factories overseas, which will bring more opportunities for the local economy and the global clean energy agenda.

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Washington's latest protectionist move on Chinese clean energy products has raised concerns about the ongoing trade tensions between China and the United States, experts have said.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that EU nations should avoid undermining free and fair international trade, as trade wars ultimately result in no winners, only losers.

FAIR TRADE

"We want fair trade and fair trade means the best product should win with the best price and having at the end the target for the wealth of the people," said Jorg Mosolf, chairman of the Board &CEO, Mosolf Group, one of the leading system service providers for the automobile industry in Europe.

Mosolf, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, told Xinhua during a recent visit to Shanghai that Chinese electric vehicles are very popular in Europe.

"I don't think that is the question of overcapacity," said Mosolf, adding that demands for electric vehicles are high in Europe and Chinese-made cars prevail because of their good design and performance.

He emphasized that the EV industry is crucial to the EU's clear goal of ultimately achieving zero carbon emissions, adding that "the best technology should win."

People visit the booth of BYD at the 91st Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

"We have an interest that the supply chain will improve and not be broken. Our interest is that we find the best way together, how we can live together in a peaceful manner. That's what we support," said Mosolf.

For Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla, the concept of capacity should be viewed dynamically, taking into account the evolving demand.

"The key is to develop high-quality capacity, not outdated capacity," said Tao in a recent interview with Xinhua. She believes that the market will adjust demand, and both businesses and governments should focus on capacity that can create greater consumer space and demand.

COOPERATION NEEDED

In an era where the world is striving to transition toward sustainable energy solutions, industry experts emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach to innovation and economic growth.

Xu Daquan, president of Bosch China, noted that the automotive industry is highly internationalized and cooperation between Chinese and foreign entities is inevitable.

"The automotive industry cannot be decoupled," Xu told Xinhua in Shanghai, stressing openness for the entire industry's benefit.

"Many of the automotive-grade chips used in Chinese-made vehicles actually come from outside China, while at the same time, Chinese-made vehicles are sold all over the world, including significant exports of automotive components," said Xu.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he opposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. "Tesla competes quite well in the Chinese market, with no tariffs and no deferential support. In general, I am in favor of no tariffs," he said last week when answering audience questions via video link during VivaTech, an annual technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups in Paris.

"Things that inhibit freedom of exchange or distort the market are not good," Musk said.

Employees work at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Farrukh Khakimov, head of the department on foreign policy and security at the Development Strategy Center in Uzbekistan, highlighted the benefits of international cooperation, particularly through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative, which enhance infrastructure and promote sustainable development.

"Uzbekistan is highly interested in studying China's experience in the green economy and innovative digital economy," Khakimov said on the sidelines of a recent think tank forum in Shanghai.

GROW TOGETHER

Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, said in April that China is likely to be a leading market for hydrogen for the time being, and Bosch is happy to do business with both international and local car manufacturers in China.

"Bosch Group is very confident in China's automotive mobility market," said Xu, adding that the rapidly developing EV market in China promises future growth and opportunities.

As Chinese car companies gradually establish global production and manufacturing layouts, Bosch hopes to leverage its global presence to support Chinese brands in going global and to assist Chinese car companies in achieving localized production, Xu added.

This year, Chinese automobile giant BYD launched its overseas plant in Uzbekistan. Khakimov believes that his home country and China have great potential for cooperation in clean energy.

"China is an important strategic market for Mosolf Group. This is not only due to China's role as a major engine of global economic growth, but also because investing in China means that the Mosolf Group has more opportunities to collaborate and co-create with Chinese companies," said Mosolf.

"Through cooperation and learning, we can promote development and maintain global competitiveness," he said.

