China's industrial output up 6.1 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 10:58, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

By category, output of the manufacturing sector grew by 6.7 percent. The high-tech manufacturing sector registered a growth of 7.5 percent, accelerating by 2.6 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

In March, the value-added industrial output increased by 4.5 percent year on year.

From January to February, major industrial enterprises nationwide realized total profits of 914.1 billion yuan (about 128.7 billion U.S. dollars), up 10.2 percent year on year.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan.

Tuesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year.

