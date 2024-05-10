China's road logistics price index flat
BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index remained flat week on week during the period from May 6 to 10, industry data showed.
The price index came in at 1,024.1 points in the period, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.
The sub-indices for all types of vehicles were generally stable week on week. The figure for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, hit 1,026.07 points, almost the same as the previous week.
The overall demand for road logistics was stable last week, and the supply of transport capacity slightly increased, according to the survey.
The price index may see a mild rise amid fluctuations in the next stage, the survey noted.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's home appliance giant Haier inaugurates industrial park in Egypt
- Development of emerging industries creates new job opportunities
- China's industrial output up 6.1 pct in Q1
- Explainer: Exploring value of data to boost sustainable development
- Low-altitude industry readies for takeoff
- Accelerated expansion of China's services industry in March: data
- Scientists restore profile of ancient Chinese emperor through genetic analysis
- Key industrial chain projects worth 52.4 bln yuan inked in Shanghai
- China records over 1 billion online audiovisual users
- Chinese dairy giant Mengniu sees profit, revenue growth in 2023
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.