China's road logistics price index flat

Xinhua) 20:17, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index remained flat week on week during the period from May 6 to 10, industry data showed.

The price index came in at 1,024.1 points in the period, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-indices for all types of vehicles were generally stable week on week. The figure for full-truckload logistics price, which primarily measures bulk commodity and cross-regional transportation, hit 1,026.07 points, almost the same as the previous week.

The overall demand for road logistics was stable last week, and the supply of transport capacity slightly increased, according to the survey.

The price index may see a mild rise amid fluctuations in the next stage, the survey noted.

