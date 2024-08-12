U.S. students, teachers experience Chinese culture on Qixi Festival in N China's Hebei
Chinese and American students practice calligraphy during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
An American student experiences Qixi traditions during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Chinese and American teachers and students pose for a group photo during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
A teacher tutors an American student to practice calligraphy during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Chinese and American students show their paper cut works featuring the Qixi Festival during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Chinese and American students practice calligraphy during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
An American student makes a paper cut work featuring the Qixi Festival during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
Photos
