U.S. students, teachers experience Chinese culture on Qixi Festival in N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 10:48, August 12, 2024

Chinese and American students practice calligraphy during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

An American student experiences Qixi traditions during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Chinese and American teachers and students pose for a group photo during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A teacher tutors an American student to practice calligraphy during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Chinese and American students show their paper cut works featuring the Qixi Festival during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

An American student makes a paper cut work featuring the Qixi Festival during a cultural event at Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 10, 2024. A delegation of middle school students and teachers from U.S. state Iowa took part in a cultural event here on the occasion of the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

