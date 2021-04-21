13.5-meter-long paper cut shows grand view of S China

A masterpiece of a paper cut scroll “Grand view of eastern Fujian” is displayed at an industrial park exhibition hall in Ruorong County, Fujian Province, April 20, 2021. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)

The 13.5-meter-long and 0.78-meter-wide paper cut scroll “Grand view of eastern Fujian” depicting the landscapes and living scenes of Tuorong County, north China’s Fujian Province was completed by two artists after a 56-day effort. Dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), Tuorong Paper Cutting Art has a mixed features of roughness and sophistication and was inscribed onto the?UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage?of Humanity in Feb 2009.

