Hong Kong athletes try Shaanxi paper-cuts during National Games

Ecns.cn) 17:04, September 24, 2021

Hong Kong athletes try Shaanxi paper-cuts in the 14th National Games Village, Xi’an City of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Sept. 24, 2021. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

Shaanxi paper-cut, with distinctive artistic characteristics, is a time-honored folk art.

