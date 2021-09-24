Home>>
Hong Kong athletes try Shaanxi paper-cuts during National Games
(Ecns.cn) 17:04, September 24, 2021
Hong Kong athletes try Shaanxi paper-cuts in the 14th National Games Village, Xi’an City of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Sept. 24, 2021. (China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Shaanxi paper-cut, with distinctive artistic characteristics, is a time-honored folk art.
