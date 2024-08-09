Home>>
Trending in China | Qixi Festival: Night of summertime romance
(People's Daily App) 14:59, August 09, 2024
The Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on the 7th day of the 7th month according to the lunar calendar. Originating from a romantic legend about star-crossed lovers, it is a special summertime holiday dedicated to both those in and looking for love.
(Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Shen Niming)
