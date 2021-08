We Are China

People celebrate Qixi Festival across China

Xinhua) 11:22, August 15, 2021

A woman writes on a love message wall in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 14, 2021. The Qixi festival, or Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on Aug. 14 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

