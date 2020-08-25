Qixi Festival - A good time to review love stories



Whenever you talk about the Qixi Festival, the romantic love legend of Zhi Nv and Niu Lang will come to mind. The legend says that Zhi Nv, a fairy who lived in heaven, fell in love with a cow herder named Niu Lang. However, the love between an ordinary person and a fairy god is forbidden. As a punishment, both of them were turned into stars located on opposite sides of the galaxy, watching each other from this impassable distance. Only on the seventh day of the seventh month in Chinese Calendar they can meet with the aid of magpies, who fly to the sky and make a bridge across the galaxy for them.

As a symbol of loyal love, Qixi is celebrated by Chinese as a sacred festival to praise love and pray for the well-being of the whole family. Today, let’s review together three touching love stories that happened in China since the COVID-19 epidemic.

