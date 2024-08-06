Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee to challenge Trump in November election

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Kamala Harris, the U.S. vice president and the daughter of immigrants, has officially clinched the Democratic nomination for the presidency, becoming the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket in the country.

Harris, previously unsuccessful in her presidential bid, has now secured the Democratic nomination, a significant moment for the party. This follows President Joe Biden's underwhelming debate performance in June, sparking internal conflicts within the party. The lead-up to Harris' nomination has been marked by intense discussions and turbulence among Democrats regarding their party's future and Biden's chances of reelection.

Following a five-day online balloting process by delegates of the Democratic National Convention, Harris's nomination was officially confirmed on Monday night. The Democratic Party announced that 99 percent of the delegates had voted in favor of Harris in a statement released just before midnight. The party will now proceed to formally certify the vote and will hold a celebratory roll call during the upcoming party convention in Chicago later this month.

Harris has indicated that she intends to stay aligned with the key themes and policies that defined Biden's campaign, including democracy, gun violence prevention, and abortion rights. However, her approach may be more impassioned, especially when she draws upon her prosecutorial experience to criticize Donald Trump and highlight his 34 felony convictions related to falsifying business records as part of a hush money scheme.

Harris was born on Oct. 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer scientist from India, and her father, Donald Harris, was a Jamaican-born professor at Stanford University.

Harris worked as a prosecutor in the Bay Area before becoming California's attorney general in 2010 and later a U.S. senator in 2016.

During her time in the Senate, she emerged as a vocal critic of Trump and gained attention for her role on the Judiciary Committee, particularly during the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Although Harris initially ran for president in 2020 with high expectations, she faced challenges with campaign organization and message consistency, leading to her withdrawal before the Iowa caucuses.

However, she remained a top contender for the vice presidential nomination, given her close relationship with Biden and her experience as a prosecutor. After securing the nomination, Biden chose Harris as his running mate.

As vice president, Harris faced criticism for her role in addressing migration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border and her tie-breaking votes in the Senate. She also became a prominent advocate for abortion rights following the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade.

After Biden endorsed Harris following the end of his candidacy on July 21, her 2024 presidential bid saw a surge in enthusiasm among the Democratic base. Donations poured in, volunteers showed up at field offices, and supporters grew in numbers, leading to venue swaps for events.

The Trump campaign has sought to define Harris negatively, criticizing her for border crossings and making derogatory comments about her heritage.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," stated Trump at the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. "So, I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

In her response, Harris aptly characterized it as "the same old show -- the divisiveness and the disrespect."

"The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us. They are an essential source of our strength," Harris said.

