U.S.: Main disruptor of fair global competition

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Recent reports suggest that the U.S. is considering taking even stricter measures that will put pressure on companies in countries like Japan and the Netherlands to restrict chip trade with China.

This move is yet another instance of the U.S. politicizing trade and tech issues under the guise of national security, wielding them as weapons to force “decoupling” from China. Motivated by its own selfish interests, the U.S. is coercing other countries to take sides in order to suppress and block China’s semiconductor industry, which severely undermines international trade rules and destabilizes global supply chains. This is purely economic bullying.

Ignoring World Trade Organization rules and practicing protectionism to achieve its own interests, the U.S. is indeed the main “disruptor” of fair global competition.

