U.S.: ‘King of liars' disrupting global fair competition
Tan Xiguang
In recent times the United States has frequently hyped up the so-called issue of "overcapacity" in China's new energy sector, claiming that it is impacting the global market.
This is entirely a case of the U.S. suppressing another country's advanced industries under the pretext of "overcapacity" while using “fair competition” as an excuse to engage in protectionism.
The rapid development of China's new energy industry is built on continuous technological innovation, a well-developed supply chain system, and sufficient market competition. China's leading position is the result of comparative advantages and market forces working together, not government subsidies.
In contrast, the U.S. is the one that directly intervenes in market resource allocation through hundreds of billions of dollars in direct and indirect subsidies.
The so-called "overcapacity" is nothing more than a lie put forth by the U.S. due to its lack of competitiveness in the new energy industry. The U.S. is indeed the "king of liars" when it comes to undermining global fair competition.
