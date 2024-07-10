8 killed, widespread blackouts as Hurricane Beryl slams southern U.S.

People receive free food at a food distribution site after Hurricane Beryl in Houston, Texas, the United States, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people have died as of Tuesday morning after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in southern Texas, the United States, leaving nearly three million homes and businesses without power, authorities said.

Beryl hit the U.S. states of Texas and Louisiana on Monday. Officials said seven people had died in Texas's Harris and Montgomery counties, while one death was confirmed in Louisiana.

More than 1,100 flights were canceled at Houston's main airport on Monday, according to flightaware.com.

Some 2.3 million customers in Texas were experiencing a power blackout as of Tuesday morning, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to poweroutage.us.

Beryl has been downgraded to a tropical depression from a Category 1 hurricane. It is expected to move from Arkansas through Michigan throughout the week. Flash flooding and heavy rain remain a risk, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Workers clear debris on a highway after Hurricane Beryl in Houston, Texas, the United States, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

Workers clear debris on a highway after Hurricane Beryl in Houston, Texas, the United States, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

People receive free bottled water at a food distribution site after Hurricane Beryl in Houston, Texas, the United States, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

