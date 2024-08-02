U.S.: “King of double standards” disrupting fair global competition

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

For some time, the U.S. has frequently hyped up the so-called issue of “overcapacity” in China’s new energy sector, claiming that it is impacting the global market.

This is entirely a case of the U.S. suppressing another country’s advanced industries under the pretext of “overcapacity” while fabricating excuses to impose additional tariffs.

The rapid development of China’s new energy industry is built on continuous technological innovation, a well-developed supply chain system, and sufficient market competition, not the so-called “subsidies.”

In contrast, the U.S. is the one that directly intervenes in market resource allocation by passing various acts and implementing exclusive and discriminatory subsidies.

Based on U.S. logic, U.S. subsidies are “investment in critical industries”, whereas other countries’ subsidies are seen as “alarming unfair competition.” The U.S. is indeed the “king of double standards” when it comes to undermining global fair competition.

