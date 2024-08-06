China-Cambodia co-produced documentary "Hello Cambodia" inaugurated in Phnom Penh

August 06, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- A China-Cambodia co-produced documentary titled "Hello Cambodia" was inaugurated in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday, aiming at further promoting cultural ties and people-to-people exchange between the two countries.

The documentary was jointly produced by China's Guangxi Radio and Television Station and the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) from July 8 to 13, said a news release at the launching event.

It recorded a group of 13 "young journalists" from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, who visited Phnom Penh and Siem Reap cultural province to discover novelties and get close to history through intangible cultural heritage performances, study tours, and interviews with local children of the same age.

Speaking at the event, Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra said the documentary was one of joint activities to celebrate the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024.

"The documentary not only showcases the excellent cultural traditions of China and Cambodia, but also expresses the young generation's beautiful aspirations and wishes for the friendship between the two countries," he said.

"I hope that the launch of the documentary will further enrich the connotation of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and inject new vitality into the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024," he added.

Pheaktra said Cambodia-China cooperation has achieved fruitful results in recent years, bringing a lot of tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries and becoming a model for the joint construction of the high-quality Belt and Road.

"We will work with China to promote the construction of a community with a shared future between Cambodia and China in the new era and advance the continuous deepening of Cambodia-China friendship," he added.

A Chinese official from the State Council Information Office hoped that the documentary will inject fresh impetus into building a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

The film will be aired on Guangxi Radio and Television Station channel and TVK channel as well as on social media platforms of both channels.

"The documentary will help more Chinese friends understand Cambodia, and will promote closer exchanges between the peoples of Cambodia and China," TVK's director general Khim Vuthy said.

