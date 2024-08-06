China urges ICC to fully respect Sudan's judicial sovereignty, legitimate concerns

Xinhua) 09:26, August 06, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to fully respect Sudan's judicial sovereignty and legitimate concerns when processing the Darfur case.

"China has been closely following the International Criminal Court investigation into the situation in Darfur," said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, in remarks at the UN Security Council briefing on ICC Sudan.

Dai said China welcomes the prosecutor's reference in his report to the Sudanese government's cooperation with the prosecution on the Darfur case, granting visas to the prosecution team, and responding to a number of requests for assistance.

When processing the cases on its docket, the ICC should continue to be guided by the Rome Statute and the mandate of the Security Council, strictly abide by the principle of complementarity, exercise its powers independently, objectively, impartially, and in accordance with the law, and "fully respect the judicial sovereignty and legitimate concerns of Sudan," he said.

Dai stressed that China has always advocated a political solution, which is "the only viable way to end the conflict and restore peace," noting that the recent proximity talks in Geneva between the two parties to the conflict and a planning retreat in Djibouti of principal mediators have created a positive momentum for international mediation and diplomacy.

"The international community should, as a matter of priority, use the political and diplomatic toolboxes available properly to encourage parties to have more dialogue, resolve their differences properly, and deescalate the tensions until a comprehensive ceasefire is in place," the Chinese envoy said.

He urged the ICC, when dealing with the Darfur issue, to take into full account the complexity and sensitivity of realities in Sudan and the region as a whole, set its sights on the overarching goal of diffusing the conflict in Sudan politically, tread carefully, and refrain from "unwarranted intervention."

China supports Sudan's efforts to improve its administration of justice and develop its national capacity to combat impunity, Dai noted, calling on the international community to address in earnest the practical difficulties facing Sudan.

"China's position on the ICC remains unchanged," he said, adding, "China hopes that when handling cases involving international and regional hotspot issues, the Court will refrain from politicization and double standards, apply international law equitably, and be a genuinely constructive force."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)